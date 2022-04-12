Vedanta and Indus Towers among top large cap buys of mutual fund AMCs in March 2022

According to the report, Vedanta, Indus Towers, Hindustan Zinc, Steel Authority of India and Godrej Consumer Products were the top five large cap stock buys across mutual fund AMCs in March 2022. On the other hand, IRCTC, UPL, JSW Steel, HDFC AMC and Adani Green Energy were the top five large cap stock sells across AMCs. The market value of the 737 lakh (up from 415 lakh in Feb) shares of Vedanta held across AMCs was Rs. 2,971 crore (up from Rs. 1,577 crore in Feb) in March 2022. The market value of the 10 lakh shares (down from 26 lakh in Feb) of IRCTC held by AMCs was Rs. 79 crore (down from Rs. 214 crore in Feb) in March 2022.