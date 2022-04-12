Vedanta and Indus Towers among top large cap buys of mutual fund AMCs in March 2022

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to ICICI Direct’s MF Activity report, Vedanta, Indus Towers, Hindustan Zinc, Steel Authority of India and Godrej Consumer Products were the top five large cap stock buys across mutual fund AMCs in March 2022
Inflows into equity funds, excluding money from new fund offers came in at a record-high Rs. 20,300 crore in March 2022 compared to Rs. 17,800 crore in February, shows ICICI Direct’s Mutual Fund Activity Report.
According to the report, Vedanta, Indus Towers, Hindustan Zinc, Steel Authority of India and Godrej Consumer Products were the top five large cap stock buys across mutual fund AMCs in March 2022. On the other hand, IRCTC, UPL, JSW Steel, HDFC AMC and Adani Green Energy were the top five large cap stock sells across AMCs. The market value of the 737 lakh (up from 415 lakh in Feb) shares of Vedanta held across AMCs was Rs. 2,971 crore (up from Rs. 1,577 crore in Feb) in March 2022. The market value of the 10 lakh shares (down from 26 lakh in Feb) of IRCTC held by AMCs was Rs. 79 crore (down from Rs. 214 crore in Feb) in March 2022.
In the midcap space, the top five buys were GMR Infrastructure, Coforge, Biocon, Sundaram Finance and Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. and the sells were L&T Finance Holdings, Vodafone Idea, Union Bank of India, NALCO and Godrej Industries. In the small cap space, among the most bought company stocks were Gulshan Polyols, HEG, Stove Kraft, TV18 Broadcast and Supreme Petrochem and among the most sold ones were Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Mahanagar Gas, GMDC, Schneider Electric Infrastructure and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries.
The report also includes data on the top 10 stock buys and top 10 holdings in March 2022 for some of the leading AMCs. For example, RIL, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top 3 stock holdings for SBI Mutual Fund in March 2022. For ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, ICICI Bank instead of RIL was the top holding followed by Infosys and HDFC Bank. For HDFC Mutual Fund, all the three top holdings were banks – ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank.