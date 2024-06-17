VentureSoul Partners launches ₹600 crore tech-focused debt fund

  • The tech focused structured debt fund has Micro Labs Ltd. as its anchor investor. The other investors include E Madhusudan, Founder of Kreditbee, Abhishek Khemka, Promoter of Baazar Kolkata and Ponnuswami M of Pure Chemicals group.

Livemint
First Published02:01 PM IST
VentureSoul Capital Fund I will focus on delivering differentiated debt solutions to the New Economy space.
VentureSoul Capital Fund I will focus on delivering differentiated debt solutions to the New Economy space.

VentureSoul Capital, a SEBI-registered Category II AIF, has launched its maiden debt fund, VentureSoul Capital Fund I, with a target corpus of up to 600 crore. The fund has so far received commitments from family offices, corporates, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and other eminent investors.

The tech-focused structured debt fund has Micro Labs Ltd. as its anchor investor. Other investors include E Madhusudan, Founder of Kreditbee, Abhishek Khemka, Promoter of Baazar Kolkata, and  Ponnuswami M of Pure Chemicals group.

Aiming to do a first close soon, the fund will invest in companies that are at Series A or beyond stage, with a demonstrated revenue model. The sector agnostic fund will have a positive bias towards diversified Fintech, B2C, B2B & SAAS companies, said the company statement.

Also Read: Axis MF says turnaround visible, but growth style dilution is a concern 

The fund will focus on delivering differentiated debt solutions to the New Economy space. 

VentureSoul Partners was started by three ex-HSBC bankers: Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala and Kunal Wadhwa. Having had the experience of successfully building businesses ground up for various domestic and international organisations, the partners launched VentureSoul with an aim to create a value-based enterprise.

According to a recent report published by Stride Ventures, India’s venture-debt market surpassed the billion-dollar mark at $1.2 billion last year amid rising confidence from founders, venture capitalists and investors.

Read here: India’s venture-debt market crossed $1 billion in 2023: Report

The milestone marked a 50% jump from the previous year and came from 175-190 deals, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 34% from 2017 to 2023, the report showed.

Stride Ventures managing partner Ishpreet Singh Gandhi said that the market was poised to hit $1.8 billion - $2 billion by 2026.

Read all Stock Market News Updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeMutual FundsVentureSoul Partners launches ₹600 crore tech-focused debt fund

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.00647.00
    Chennai
    73,160.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,663.00-503.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Mutual Funds

      More From Popular in Mutual Funds
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue