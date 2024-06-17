VentureSoul Partners launches ₹600 crore tech-focused debt fund

VentureSoul Capital, a SEBI-registered Category II AIF, has launched its maiden debt fund, VentureSoul Capital Fund I, with a target corpus of up to ₹600 crore. The fund has so far received commitments from family offices, corporates, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and other eminent investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tech-focused structured debt fund has Micro Labs Ltd. as its anchor investor. Other investors include E Madhusudan, Founder of Kreditbee, Abhishek Khemka, Promoter of Baazar Kolkata, and Ponnuswami M of Pure Chemicals group.

Aiming to do a first close soon, the fund will invest in companies that are at Series A or beyond stage, with a demonstrated revenue model. The sector agnostic fund will have a positive bias towards diversified Fintech, B2C, B2B & SAAS companies, said the company statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fund will focus on delivering differentiated debt solutions to the New Economy space.

VentureSoul Partners was started by three ex-HSBC bankers: Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala and Kunal Wadhwa. Having had the experience of successfully building businesses ground up for various domestic and international organisations, the partners launched VentureSoul with an aim to create a value-based enterprise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent report published by Stride Ventures, India’s venture-debt market surpassed the billion-dollar mark at $1.2 billion last year amid rising confidence from founders, venture capitalists and investors.

The milestone marked a 50% jump from the previous year and came from 175-190 deals, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 34% from 2017 to 2023, the report showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stride Ventures managing partner Ishpreet Singh Gandhi said that the market was poised to hit $1.8 billion - $2 billion by 2026.

