We have shifted focus from debt to equity schemes, says Ravi Jha of LIC Mutual Fund
In an interview with MintGenie, Ravi Kumar Jha, MD and CEO of LIC Mutual Fund, who started as an LIC Assistant Administrative Officer in 1989, talks about his plans for digital expansion, branch network growth, and integrating LIC agents into a broader financial services model.