What are flexible STPs and how do they adapt to the changing market conditions?
Flexible, or flexi STPs, enable investors to keep funds in one set of funds such as debt mutual fund and transfer them to equity schemes, based on some preset market triggers. Effectively, investors make lower investment when the market is bullish and higher investment when the index is down
Time and again, investment experts have emphasised that long-term wealth creation requires consistent investment over a long period of time. Investors are expected to focus on the ‘time’ period of investment instead of ‘timing’.
