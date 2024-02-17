Your Questions Answered: I want to invest in infra funds. Can you tell me about these mutual funds?
Infrastructure sector funds can be rewarding, but they have risks like sector-specific risks, cyclical risks, and concentration risks. Investors should consider their risk appetite and do thorough research before investing.
Q. I am a 42-year-old government employee working with the Delhi Metro. My wife is a psychologist having her own practice. We have been investing in index funds for 10 years, we now wish to take a little more risk and invest in sectoral funds investing in infrastructure funds. Especially because of the central government’s push in infrastructure in the recent decision. Can you please elaborate on this category and the risk associated with these funds.
Jacob Anthony, New Delhi
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message