Q. I am a 42-year-old government employee working with the Delhi Metro. My wife is a psychologist having her own practice. We have been investing in index funds for 10 years, we now wish to take a little more risk and invest in sectoral funds investing in infrastructure funds. Especially because of the central government's push in infrastructure in the recent decision. Can you please elaborate on this category and the risk associated with these funds. Jacob Anthony, New Delhi

Sectoral mutual funds investing in infrastructure sector in India are Sectoral mutual funds are equity funds that invest in a specific sector of the economy, such as banking, IT, pharma, infrastructure, etc. These funds aim to benefit from the growth potential and opportunities of the chosen sector. However, they also carry a higher risk as they are exposed to the fluctuations and challenges of that sector.

Infrastructure is a broad term that encompasses various industries such as power, roads, railways, ports, airports, telecom, urban development, etc. These industries are essential for the economic development and social welfare of the country. They also offer attractive investment opportunities as the government has been increasing its spending and reforms in this sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why invest in infrastructure sector funds? There are several reasons why investing in infrastructure sector funds can be rewarding for investors. Some of them are:

Infrastructure is a key driver of economic growth and productivity. It creates employment, improves connectivity, enhances competitiveness, and boosts consumer demand. According to a report by NITI Aayog, India needs to invest about $1.4 trillion in infrastructure over the next five years to achieve its GDP target of $5 trillion by 2025.

Infrastructure is a cyclical sector that tends to perform well when the economy is recovering or expanding. As India is emerging from the pandemic-induced slowdown, the infrastructure sector is expected to witness a revival in demand and activity. The government has also announced several stimulus measures and policy initiatives to support the sector, such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the Asset Monetization Program, etc.

Infrastructure is a long-term sector that offers stable and predictable cash flows and returns. The projects in this sector have long gestation periods and require huge capital investments. Hence, they enjoy long-term contracts, regulatory support, and tax benefits. The investors in this sector can benefit from the steady income generation and capital appreciation over time.

Infrastructure is a diversified sector that covers various sub-sectors and segments. Each sub-sector has its own dynamics, opportunities, and risks. By investing in infrastructure sector funds, investors can gain exposure to a wide range of companies and industries within the sector. This can help them reduce their portfolio volatility and enhance their risk-adjusted returns. What are the types of infrastructure sector funds? There are different types of infrastructure sector funds available for investors to choose from. Some of them are:

Thematic funds: These are funds that invest in a specific theme or trend within the infrastructure sector, such as power, roads, urban development, etc. These funds offer focused exposure and high return potential to investors who have a strong conviction and understanding of the theme. However, they also carry higher risks as they are more vulnerable to the uncertainties and challenges of the theme.

Index funds: These are funds that track and replicate the performance of an index that represents the infrastructure sector, such as the Nifty Infrastructure Index or S&P BSE India Infrastructure Index. These funds offer passive exposure and low-cost returns potential to investors who want to invest in line with the market movements of the sector. However, they also carry market risk as they cannot outperform or underperform the index.

What are the risks and challenges of investing in infrastructure sector funds? Investing in infrastructure sector funds involves certain risks and challenges that investors should be aware of. Some of them are:

Sector-specific risk: Infrastructure sector funds are exposed to the risks and uncertainties of the specific sector they invest in. These include regulatory changes, policy reforms, environmental issues, project delays, cost overruns, execution risks, competition, demand-supply imbalances, etc. These factors can affect the profitability and performance of the infrastructure companies and the funds.

Cyclical risk: Infrastructure sector funds are sensitive to economic cycles and market conditions. They tend to perform well when the economy is growing and the demand for infrastructure is high. However, they also tend to underperform when the economy is slowing down and the demand for infrastructure is low. Therefore, investors need to time their entry and exit from these funds carefully.

Concentration risk: Infrastructure sector funds may have a high concentration of their portfolio in a few companies or sub-sectors within the sector. This can increase their volatility and risk as they are more dependent on the performance of those companies or sub-sectors. Therefore, investors need to check the portfolio diversification and allocation of these funds before investing.

What are the tax implications of investing in infrastructure sector funds? Infrastructure sector funds are treated as equity funds for tax purposes. Therefore, they are subject to the following tax implications:

Short-term capital gains (STCG): If the units of the fund are sold within one year of purchase, the gains are taxed at 15%.

Long-term capital gains (LTCG): If the units of the fund are sold after one year of purchase, the gains exceeding ₹1 lakh in a financial year are taxed at 10%.

Dividend income: If the fund pays dividends to the investors, the dividends are taxed at the hands of the investors as per their income tax slab rates.

In conclusion, infrastructure sector funds are equity funds that invest in companies engaged in various infrastructure sectors such as power, roads, railways, ports, airports, etc. These funds offer attractive investment opportunities as the infrastructure sector is a key driver of economic growth and development in India. However, these funds also carry higher risks as they are exposed to the fluctuations and challenges of the sector.

Investors who want to invest in infrastructure sector funds should consider their risk appetite, return expectations, investment horizon, etc. They should also do their own research and analysis of the funds' performance, portfolio composition, risk profile, expense ratio, etc. They should also consult their financial advisors before making any investment decision.

Note: This is for informational purposes. Please speak to a financial advisor for detailed solutions to your questions.



