What are loans against mutual funds and should you opt for them? An explainer
There are multiple advantages of raising loan against mutual funds. You get to earn the gains accrued on your mutual fund units without having to redeem them. This becomes particularly relevant during the bull run.
When you are urgently in need of funds, and do not want to redeem your securities, there is an easy option available. You can raise a loan against your mutual fund units, if you have invested in them, instead of redeeming them.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message