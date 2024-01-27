When you are urgently in need of funds, and do not want to redeem your securities, there is an easy option available. You can raise a loan against your mutual fund units, if you have invested in them, instead of redeeming them.

This stands to serve two purposes. One, you get to pocket the gains accrued on your fund units without having to redeem them in the first place. Else, if you happen to sell them in order to raise the funds, you will have to let go of future appreciation of your mutual fund units.

Second, you can raise money at a lower rate of interest. For instance, Mirae Asset Financial Services offers loans against mutual funds at 9 percent against personal loans offered by banks which charge interest in the range of 11-16 percent.

This is what is usually recommended by investment advisors.

“As a concept, this is a good idea but the only disadvantage is that investors are entitled to receive only 50 percent of the value of equity funds, while for debt funds, this limit is set at 80 percent," says Sridharan S., founder of Wealth Ladder Direct.

He also cautions against using debt funds to raise loans because the interest on loan turns out to be higher than the return on debt funds. “It is not a good idea to keep debt funds as collateral because the return on funds would be around 7 percent while the interest on loan would be 9 percent or so. So, one might as well redeem them if there is an emergency," he adds.

These are the key points to know

1. Ride the bulls: When you use equity mutual funds to raise loans, you make the most of the bull run i.e., you won’t face FOMO if you sold units at the drop of a hat. The reason behind opting for raising loans is that the rate of interest is usually lower than the appreciation of fund units.

2. Debt funds not a good bet: When you have debt mutual funds to spare, it is not recommended to keep them as collateral since the rate of interest on loan would invariably be higher than the interest accrued on debt mutual funds. So, if you want to use debt funds to raise a loan, it is a ‘no-no’.

3. Higher asset value needed: Another salient point to remember is that you get only half the value of fund units as loan in case of equity and 80 percent in case of debt. So, the loan amount should be substantially lower than the value of mutual fund assets that you hold.

4. Overdraft limit: The provision of loan given is similar to an overdraft facility. This means you are allowed a limit of overdraft against the securities, and interest rate is charged as and when you happen to use the limit in part or in full.

5. Collateral: You can use mutual funds units registered with KFintech, CAMS and RTAs (Registrars and Transfer Agents) as collateral in order to raise a loan.

