What are micro-cap mutual funds? All you need to know
Micro-cap mutual funds focus on investing in stocks of typically youthful, high-growth businesses with the potential for substantial returns. Nevertheless, they also entail a heightened level of risk.
Smaller enterprises possess a greater potential for rapid growth compared to well-established corporations. This can be credited to their heightened capacity to utilize resources efficiently and their shorter turnaround periods. The micro-cap sector plays a vital role in the Indian investment domain, contributing significantly to its diversity. Moreover, the calibre of growth combined with the rapid expansion of this sector into small-cap and mid-cap territories elucidates the considerable wealth-building potential it holds.