What are the types of equity mutual funds? MintGenie explains
Mutual funds pool money from multiple investors to buy a variety of stocks managed by a professional. Different types include sectoral, dividend yield, value, focused equity, and contra equity funds, each with specific strategies and goals.
Imagine you and a bunch of your friends all want to invest in the stock market, but you don't have a lot of money to buy a bunch of different stocks all by yourself. So, what you do is you pool your money together with your friends' money to buy a bunch of different stocks as a group. That's kind of what a mutual fund is.