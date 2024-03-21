What is a systematic withdrawal plan? MintGenie explains
A sucinct definition of SWP is withdrawing a predetermined amount from your investment corpus at each withdrawal cycle, based on the performance of your mutual fund schemes as your investment grows.
A systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) is a facility provided by mutual funds enabling investors to withdraw funds from their investments at consistent intervals, such as monthly, quarterly, or annually. It functions as the inverse of a systematic investment plan (SIP), where investors regularly contribute a fixed amount. Opting for SWP permits you to systematically withdraw funds from your mutual fund holdings in an organized manner.