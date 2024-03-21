What is a systematic withdrawal plan? MintGenie explains

A sucinct definition of SWP is withdrawing a predetermined amount from your investment corpus at each withdrawal cycle, based on the performance of your mutual fund schemes as your investment grows.

A systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) is a facility provided by mutual funds enabling investors to withdraw funds from their investments at consistent intervals, such as monthly, quarterly, or annually. It functions as the inverse of a systematic investment plan (SIP), where investors regularly contribute a fixed amount. Opting for SWP permits you to systematically withdraw funds from your mutual fund holdings in an organized manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is the mechanism behind a SWP? Implementing a SWP entails providing instructions to the mutual fund house, which then executes automatic redemptions according to your predetermined schedule.

Select a mutual fund and establish SWP: Choose a mutual fund scheme in which you've already invested, then direct the fund house to activate an SWP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Determine withdrawal amount and frequency: Select a set amount you wish to withdraw periodically. This could occur monthly, quarterly, or annually, tailored to your requirements.

Unit redemption: Fulfilling your SWP request involves the mutual fund scheme selling a corresponding number of units from your holdings at the net asset value (NAV) on the withdrawal date. The NAV represents the per-unit value of the fund.

Funds transferred to your account: The proceeds from the unit sale are subsequently deposited into your bank account associated with the mutual fund scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Continue until balance exhausted or SWP ceased: SWP withdrawals persist according to your predetermined frequency until your holding no longer contains units, or you opt to halt the SWP.

Advantages of choosing SWP There exist numerous rationales for selecting a SWP over alternative methods for accessing your mutual fund investments. Utilizing a SWP to access your mutual fund investments offers numerous benefits:

Regular income: SWP provides a convenient avenue for generating a steady income stream from your investments, which proves particularly advantageous for retirees or individuals looking to enhance their income with a strategic withdrawal plan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flexibility: With SWP, you wield considerable control over your fund withdrawals. You can determine the withdrawal amount for each interval (monthly, quarterly, etc.) and specify the duration of the withdrawals. This flexibility enables you to customize the SWP according to your income requirements.

Capital appreciation potential: By structuring SWP withdrawals strategically lower than the overall return generated by the mutual fund, you may potentially enable your remaining investment to continue growing over time. This approach can assist in maintaining the value of your corpus ahead of inflation.

Tax benefits: Resident individual investors in India enjoy the advantage of no TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on SWP withdrawals. Capital gains from equity/equity-oriented funds are subject to moderate taxation, while debt funds offer tax benefits through indexation for long-term capital gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disciplined management: An SWP fosters a disciplined approach to handling your investment withdrawals. It safeguards against impulsive decisions that could lead to rapid depletion of your capital.

Mitigation of market volatility: Through regular fixed withdrawals, SWP can act as a buffer against the impact of market volatility on your investment value. This is achieved by redeeming units at various net asset values, which can offset higher withdrawals during periods of lower NAV with lower withdrawals during periods of higher NAV.

A common query arises regarding the similarity between SWPs and FDs, particularly regarding their investment and withdrawal processes. While FDs promise assured returns, they often entail locking your funds for a predetermined duration. Conversely, SWPs offer greater flexibility and the potential for enhanced returns due to market growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In summary, SWPs serve as a valuable tool for effectively managing withdrawals from mutual funds, establishing a predictable income stream, and potentially offering tax advantages alongside opportunities for capital appreciation.

