What is the latest KYC challenge with mutual funds and how to resolve it?
From 1st April 2024, if the KYC status is ‘KYC validated’, investors can continue to invest seamlessly. If the status is ‘registered’, for new investments with new AMCs, they will have to submit KYC documents. If the status is ‘on hold’, there may be restrictions on certain transactions.
In the last few years, mutual funds have become the preferred mode of investment for retail investors. However, from 1st April 2024, some investors have been facing challenges in making new investments with new AMCs, and some investors have been facing challenges in redemptions due to KYC changes.