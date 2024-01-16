NFO Alert: From objective to risk, all you need to know about WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund announced the launch of the WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 16, 2024, and will close on January 30, 2024.
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund announced the launch of the WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in the pharma and healthcare sector.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message