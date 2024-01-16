 NFO Alert: From objective to risk, all you need to know about WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund | Mint
NFO Alert: From objective to risk, all you need to know about WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund

Abeer Ray

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund announced the launch of the WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 16, 2024, and will close on January 30, 2024.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund as a part of its new fund offers. (iStock)Premium
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund announced the launch of the WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in the pharma and healthcare sector.

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 16, 2024, and will close on January 30, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the pharma and healthcare sector. This product is suitable for investors seeking

  • Long-term capital appreciation
  • Investment predominantly in equity & equity-related instruments of pharma and healthcare companies.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of pharma and healthcare companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of 500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments

Indicative allocations (% of total assets)

Risk Profile

Minimum

Maximum

Equity and equity-related instruments of pharma and healthcare companies

80%

100%

Very High

Equity and equity-related instruments of companies other than the above

0%

20%

Very High

Units of REITs and InvITs

0%

10%

Medium to High

Debt securities and money market instruments

0%

20%

Low to Medium

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such healthcare funds. These include:

Mutual Fund House

Name of the Fund

5-year returns (in %)

DSP Mutual Fund

DSP Healthcare Fund

26.30

SBI Mutual Fund 

SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund

22.33

UTI Mutual Fund

UTI Healthcare Fund

21.20

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund

-

ITI Mutual Fund

ITI Pharma & Healthcare Fund

 

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking and Financial Services Fund

15.53

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund

-

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare and Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund

-

IDBI Mutual Fund

IDBI Healthcare Fund

-

Source: AMFI (As of January 16, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The scheme would be benchmarked at S&P BSE Healthcare TRI. The S&P BSE Healthcare is designed to provide investors with a benchmark reflecting companies included in the S&P BSE AllCap that are classified as members of the healthcare sector. The composition of this index is in line with the investment objective of the Scheme and hence it is the most suited benchmark comparing the performance of the scheme.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be calculated as under

  • In respect of each purchase / switch-in of units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out within one month from the date of allotment.
  • No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after one month from the date of allotment.

Who will manage this scheme?

Ramesh Mantri, Dheeresh Pathak and Piyush Baranwal are the designated fund managers of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Published: 16 Jan 2024, 03:23 PM IST
