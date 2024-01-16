WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund announced the launch of the WhiteOak Capital Pharma and Healthcare Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in the pharma and healthcare sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 16, 2024, and will close on January 30, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the pharma and healthcare sector. This product is suitable for investors seeking

Long-term capital appreciation

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of pharma and healthcare companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised.

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related instruments of pharma and healthcare companies 80% 100% Very High Equity and equity-related instruments of companies other than the above 0% 20% Very High Units of REITs and InvITs 0% 10% Medium to High Debt securities and money market instruments 0% 20% Low to Medium

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such healthcare funds. These include:

Mutual Fund House Name of the Fund 5-year returns (in %) DSP Mutual Fund DSP Healthcare Fund 26.30 SBI Mutual Fund SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund 22.33 UTI Mutual Fund UTI Healthcare Fund 21.20 Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund - ITI Mutual Fund ITI Pharma & Healthcare Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking and Financial Services Fund 15.53 Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund - ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare and Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund - IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Healthcare Fund - Source: AMFI (As of January 16, 2024)

The scheme would be benchmarked at S&P BSE Healthcare TRI. The S&P BSE Healthcare is designed to provide investors with a benchmark reflecting companies included in the S&P BSE AllCap that are classified as members of the healthcare sector. The composition of this index is in line with the investment objective of the Scheme and hence it is the most suited benchmark comparing the performance of the scheme.

This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" would be calculated as under

In respect of each purchase / switch-in of units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out within one month from the date of allotment.

Ramesh Mantri, Dheeresh Pathak and Piyush Baranwal are the designated fund managers of this scheme.

The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

