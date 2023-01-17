WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund1 min read . 01:10 PM IST
- The performance of the fund is benchmarked against BSE Sensex TRI
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced the launch of their new fund offer (NFO) - ‘WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund’. The new fund offer (NFO) will be open this week from Friday, 20th January till 3rd February 2023.
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced the launch of their new fund offer (NFO) - ‘WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund’. The new fund offer (NFO) will be open this week from Friday, 20th January till 3rd February 2023.
This is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation scheme investing in equities (65-100%), arbitrage (0-50%), and debt/cash in the range of 0-35% with weight of net equities in the range of 30-80%. The performance of the fund is benchmarked against BSE Sensex TRI.
This is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation scheme investing in equities (65-100%), arbitrage (0-50%), and debt/cash in the range of 0-35% with weight of net equities in the range of 30-80%. The performance of the fund is benchmarked against BSE Sensex TRI.
“WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF) aims to remove the psychological barrier (“Greed & Fear") for investors. The fund will deploy a proprietary market valuation index to decide net equity levels. It will allocate higher into equities when the equity market valuations are low and lower when the equity market valuations are high. Thus, the strategy aims to safeguard the portfolio from overall market volatility and retaining the potential for generating higher return," the mutual fund house said in a statement.
“WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF) aims to remove the psychological barrier (“Greed & Fear") for investors. The fund will deploy a proprietary market valuation index to decide net equity levels. It will allocate higher into equities when the equity market valuations are low and lower when the equity market valuations are high. Thus, the strategy aims to safeguard the portfolio from overall market volatility and retaining the potential for generating higher return," the mutual fund house said in a statement.
Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “Our latest offering is aimed at providing a full-fledged suite of MF products to our investors. The Balanced Advantage Fund will help investors with to safeguard their portfolio from volatility and will provide diversification for investors with exposure to large, mid or thematic equity funds."
Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “Our latest offering is aimed at providing a full-fledged suite of MF products to our investors. The Balanced Advantage Fund will help investors with to safeguard their portfolio from volatility and will provide diversification for investors with exposure to large, mid or thematic equity funds."
WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Company is part of WhiteOak Group. The group provides investment management and advisory services for equity assets of over ₹48,000 crore.
WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Company is part of WhiteOak Group. The group provides investment management and advisory services for equity assets of over ₹48,000 crore.
Prateek Pant, CBO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “Our latest fund will provide an asset allocation solution for investors to take benefit of market volatility. WhiteOak Capital AMC aims to help financialization of assets across the country, especially in B30 locations."
Prateek Pant, CBO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “Our latest fund will provide an asset allocation solution for investors to take benefit of market volatility. WhiteOak Capital AMC aims to help financialization of assets across the country, especially in B30 locations."