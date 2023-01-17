WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches Balanced Advantage Fund

“WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF) aims to remove the psychological barrier (“Greed & Fear") for investors. The fund will deploy a proprietary market valuation index to decide net equity levels. It will allocate higher into equities when the equity market valuations are low and lower when the equity market valuations are high. Thus, the strategy aims to safeguard the portfolio from overall market volatility and retaining the potential for generating higher return," the mutual fund house said in a statement.

