 NFO Alert: All you need to know about WhiteOak Capital Banking and Financial Services Fund | Mint
Business News/ Mutual Funds / NFO Alert: All you need to know about WhiteOak Capital Banking and Financial Services Fund
MintGenie

NFO Alert: All you need to know about WhiteOak Capital Banking and Financial Services Fund

Abeer Ray

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund announced the launch of the WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 16, 2024, and will close on January 30, 2024.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund as a part of its new fund offers.
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund as a part of its new fund offers.

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund announced the launch of the WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, offering investors the opportunity to benefit from the multi-year growth opportunities in the banking and financial services sector.

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 16, 2024, and will close on January 30, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the banking and financial services sector. This product is suitable for investors who are seeking

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The primary objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of banks and companies engaged in the financial services sector. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of 1,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments

Indicative allocations (% of total assets)

Risk Profile

Minimum

Maximum

Equity and equity-related instruments of companies engaged in the financial services sector

80%

100%

Very High

Equities and equity-related securities other than above 

0%

20%

Very High

Debt Securities and Money Market Instruments

0%

20%

Low to Medium

Units issued by REITs & InvITs

0%

10%

Very High

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such banking and financial services funds. These include:

Mutual Fund House

Name of the Fund

TATA Mutual Fund

Tata Banking And Financial Services Fund

SBI Mutual Fund 

SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Baroda BNP Paribas Banking and Financial Services Fund

Taurus Mutual Fund

Taurus Banking and Financial Services Fund

ITI Mutual Fund

ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking and Financial Services Fund

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund

HDFC Mutual Fund

HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund

IDBI Mutual Fund

IDBI Banking & Financial Services Fund

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund

LIC Mutual Fund

LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund

Source: AMFI (As of January 16, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The scheme would be benchmarked at Nifty Financial Services Total Return Index (TRI). The Nifty Financial Services index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the Indian financial market which includes banks, financial institutions, housing finance, insurance companies, and other financial services companies.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as under:

- In respect of each purchase / switch-in of units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out within one month from the date of allotment.

- No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after one month from the date of allotment.

Who will manage this scheme?

Trupti Agrawal, Piyush Baranwal, and Ramesh Mantri are dedicated fund managers of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

 

Published: 16 Jan 2024, 02:53 PM IST
