NFO Alert: All you need to know about WhiteOak Capital Banking and Financial Services Fund

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund announced the launch of the WhiteOak Capital Banking & Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, offering investors the opportunity to benefit from the multi-year growth opportunities in the banking and financial services sector.

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 16, 2024, and will close on January 30, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the banking and financial services sector. This product is suitable for investors who are seeking

Long-term capital appreciation

Investment predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments in the banking and financial services sector.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The primary objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of banks and companies engaged in the financial services sector. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realised.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹1,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related instruments of companies engaged in the financial services sector 80% 100% Very High Equities and equity-related securities other than above 0% 20% Very High Debt Securities and Money Market Instruments 0% 20% Low to Medium Units issued by REITs & InvITs 0% 10% Very High

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such banking and financial services funds. These include:

Mutual Fund House Name of the Fund TATA Mutual Fund Tata Banking And Financial Services Fund SBI Mutual Fund SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund Baroda BNP Paribas Banking and Financial Services Fund Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Banking and Financial Services Fund ITI Mutual Fund ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking and Financial Services Fund Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Banking & Financial Services Fund Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund LIC Mutual Fund LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund Source: AMFI (As of January 16, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The scheme would be benchmarked at Nifty Financial Services Total Return Index (TRI). The Nifty Financial Services index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the Indian financial market which includes banks, financial institutions, housing finance, insurance companies, and other financial services companies.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would be charged as under:

- In respect of each purchase / switch-in of units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out within one month from the date of allotment.

- No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after one month from the date of allotment.

Who will manage this scheme?

Trupti Agrawal, Piyush Baranwal, and Ramesh Mantri are dedicated fund managers of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!