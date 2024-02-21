Why should large caps be part of your investment portfolio? Experts answer
The decision to invest in large-cap funds hinges on your circumstances and investment objectives. Although large-cap funds may present lower potential returns compared to smaller companies, they have the potential to deliver consistent and stable growth over the long term.
The Indian markets responded favourably to the decision of central banks to maintain unchanged interest rates, particularly as it coincided with investors’ anticipated outcomes. However, seasoned experts suggest that the market may have already factored in the status quo, and the absence of any alteration affirmed expectations, mitigating the possibility of volatility.