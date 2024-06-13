Why should you add a nominee in mutual fund investments? MintGenie explains

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently issued a circular on June 10, providing clarification on the nomination requirements for demat and mutual fund accounts. Here’s what it entails:
Existing account holders, defined as those who established demat accounts or mutual fund folios before June 30, 2024, will not encounter freezing of their accounts due to a lack of nomination. Conversely, all new investors initiating demat accounts or mutual fund folios (post June 30, 2024) will need to designate a nominee, facilitating a smoother inheritance process in the event of the investor’s demise. However, jointly held demat accounts and mutual funds are exempt from this nomination requirement.
Also Read: How to ensure phased payouts to your nominee in the case of death
Although nomination remains optional for existing accounts, it is strongly recommended. Having a nominee designated helps mitigate potential delays and complications in transferring your holdings to your chosen beneficiaries upon your passing.
For those unfamiliar, a mutual fund nomination involves assigning an individual to inherit the units of a mutual fund upon the investor’s passing. It’s possible to designate more than one nominee for a mutual fund, with a maximum of three nominees allowed per folio.
In cases of multiple nominees, it’s crucial to specify the percentage share each nominee will receive from your mutual fund units. This prevents confusion and guarantees an equitable distribution as per your preferences. Additionally, nominations aren’t set in stone; you can revise them as needed if your circumstances change, such as marriage, the birth of a child, or a desire to alter beneficiaries.
The problem is that many investors neglect to designate a nominee for their mutual funds, whether during the initial investment or later. Here’s why it holds such significance:
Foregoing a nominee for your mutual fund investments can lead to complications later on. Here are the potential consequences of not designating a nominee for your mutual fund investments:
Including a nominee in your mutual funds online is typically straightforward, although specific steps may vary depending on your asset management company. Here’s a general outline to follow:
You can also update nomination details in mutual funds via MFCentral. The bottom of Form Two of the top registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) in India, CAMS and KFintech, created the centralised platform known as MFCentral. If these RTAs are handling any of your mutual funds, follow the instructions below to choose an MF nominee:
Step 1: Visit the MFCentral website and create an account by providing your email address, mobile number, or PAN.
Step 2: Enter your login information to access your newly created account.
Step 3: Find and choose “Submit Service Requests” from the dashboard.
Step 4: Select “Update Nominee Details” in step four.
Step 5: Decide which folios you wish to have the MF nominee updated for.
Step 6: Fill out the nomination form completely and send it in.
Also Read: Demat account nomination: How to update nominee details? A step-by-step guide
If you prefer not to update your mutual fund nomination online, you have the option to do it offline. Simply complete the nomination form and submit it along with any required supporting documents to the respective AMC handling your mutual fund. Here are the steps to add a nominee to your mutual funds offline:
You can typically download the nomination form directly from the AMC’s website. Look for the section related to investor services or downloads. The form may be titled “Nomination form” or “Change of Nomination form”. Alternatively, you can visit a branch office of your AMC and request a physical nomination form. They are usually readily available for applicants.
Also Read: Hold a joint mutual fund account? Sebi makes the nomination process voluntary. Details here
Thoroughly fill out the form, including your folio number, investor name, and all other pertinent details as indicated. Input your nominee’s complete name, address, relationship to you (such as spouse or child), and their dates of birth. In the case of multiple nominees, indicate the percentage share each nominee will inherit from your holdings.
Sign the form in the specified section. Although not always obligatory, certain AMCs may mandate your nominee’s signature on the form as well. Refer to the form’s instructions for clarity.
Attach a photocopy of your PAN card and a photocopy of your nominee’s PAN card. Certain AMCs may also necessitate a copy of your nominee’s ID proof (such as your passport or voter ID) or a cancelled cheque containing their bank account particulars.
Bring the completed form to an AMC branch office along with the necessary paperwork. Give them to a customer support agent, who will check the details and handle your nomination request.
If it’s not feasible for you to visit a branch, you can mail the completed form and supporting documentation to the AMC’s registered office address. You can find this address on the AMC website or in any correspondence you may have received from them.
Ensuring accuracy and completeness in all sections of the form, including your personal information, nominee information, and percentage shares (if applicable), is crucial, regardless of whether you provide your nominee(s) information online or offline. Give the AMC some processing time to update your nomination details; the exact time will vary based on AMC policies. Following processing, the AMC may send you a letter or email confirming your request.
Even though adding a nomination offline might require a bit more work than doing so online, the procedure is still straightforward. It will be simpler for your loved ones to inherit your mutual fund holdings if you take these steps.