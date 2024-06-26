Why the mutual fund industry is betting on duration funds
SummaryDuration funds could provide higher returns to investors in a declining interest rate environment. RBI may not be in a hurry to cut rates, but there are other factors that favour long-term debt strategies
The global economic landscape is shifting as central banks worldwide, including in the UK and Canada, begin to cut interest rates after a period of aggressive hikes. This has not gone unnoticed by India’s mutual fund industry, which is now betting on similar actioinns from the Reserve Bank of India. By focusing on duration funds, mutual fund houses are strategically positioning their portfolios to capitalise on this anticipated shift.