Women participation in the stock markets is surging as more female investors show preference and confidence for investing in mutual funds, shows data from CAMs.

The mutual fund transfer agency and registrar released a report titled “Women Power in Mutual Funds" based on the data of CAMS serviced mutual funds. About 5.9 million out of the total 22 million investors in CAMS serviced funds are women, as per the report. Though at the current numbers, women investors make up only about one-fourth of the total investor base, the report showed that it has increased 3x in the last 5 years.

“Financial independence and increasing awareness about financial assets led wealth creation is narrowing the gender divide in the traditionally male dominated investment space," said Anuj Kumar, Managing Director - CAMS.

Investment holding patterns of women investors revealed that a majority of them prefer pure equity over debt or a mix of equity and debt portfolio. As per the report, 76% of the women investors are invested in equity only funds, 6% in non-equity only funds and 18% have a mix of both in their mutual fund portfolios.

As for the demographic break-up, 30% investors are millennial and Gen Z women in the age group of 20-35 years, 36% are aged between 36 years and 50 years and 34% were 51 years and above.

“Millennial women making up 30% of the base is another positive indication as they have another 30 years of investing ahead of them," said Kumar. “The trend is not restricted to top tier cities, which is another indicator of changing behavior of women towards personal wealth management."

As for the gross inflows from women investors in 2021, the report indicates ₹25,000 crore was made via Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and ₹1.6 trillion via lump sum purchases. SIP inflows were lower at 14%, compared to 86% lump sum contributions. CAMS serviced AuM (Assets under Management) of ₹26.5 trillion and 22 million investors represent about 70% of the industry’s AuM and investor base, respectively.

“The pointers clearly indicate the segment has huge potential, even if we attribute 50% of Rs.1.8 trillion gross inflows in 2021 as investments directly managed by women," Kumar said.

