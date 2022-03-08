Women make up nearly one-fourth of the total investors in CAMS serviced mutual funds

The mutual fund transfer agency and registrar released a report titled “Women Power in Mutual Funds" based on the data of CAMS serviced mutual funds. About 5.9 million out of the total 22 million investors in CAMS serviced funds are women, as per the report. Though at the current numbers, women investors make up only about one-fourth of the total investor base, the report showed that it has increased 3x in the last 5 years.