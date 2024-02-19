Your Question Answered: I want to invest in balance advantage funds. Please elaborate its pros and cons
Balance advantage funds are hybrid mutual funds that use a dynamic asset allocation strategy to switch between equity and debt without any constraints. They offer diversification, tax efficiency, and suitability, but also come with risks such as market risk, model risk, and fund manager risk.
Q. I am a 38-year-old dentist working with a private hospital in Lucknow. My wife is a housewife. I have been investing in equity mutual funds for the past 10 years. I now wish to diversify and invest in hybrid funds too. Many of my acquaintances have suggested investing in balance advantage funds. Can you please elaborate on the pros and cons of balance advantage funds.
Afzal Khan, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
