Your Questions Answered: How is the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index different from Nifty 200 Index?
The Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index selects the top 30 companies based on momentum scores from the Nifty 200. It targets high-growth sectors and businesses, but with limited diversification and higher risk.
Q. I am an executive working with an MNC in Mysore. My wife is also working as an advertising executive with an ad agency. We have been investing in midcap and small funds. Recently an acquaintance suggested that we should explore mutual funds investing in the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index. We have limited knowledge about momentum indices. Can you please elaborate on the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index, how it is different from the Nifty 200 Index, and what are the pros and cons of investing in the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index?
Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index, is a unique index strategy designed to capture the performance of high-momentum stocks within the Nifty 200 universe. However before we understand what the Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index is, it is important that we understand what the Nifty 200 Index is.