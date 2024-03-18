Your Questions Answered: I want to invest in emerging sectors. Please explain what are logistics mutual funds?
Logistics mutual funds focus on the fast-growing logistics sector in India, offering benefits like professional management, diversification, convenience, and tax efficiency. However, risks include thematic, volatility, and selection risks due to sector-specific challenges.
Q, I am running a small tyre dealership in my hometown. I have been investing in debt mutual funds and in sovereign gold bonds. I have now decided to take more risks and invest in emerging sectors of the Indian economy. Many of my acquaintances have suggested that I explore logistics mutual funds. Can you please explain what logistics mutual funds are and what are the pros and cons of investing in such mutual funds?
Jeevan Ghorpode, Nashik, Maharashtra
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message