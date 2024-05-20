Your Questions Answered: What are pros and cons of investing in Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Index?
The Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Index tracks stocks with momentum and quality traits, aiming for balanced returns. Momentum indices consider recent price movements for stock selection, based on the idea of continued performance.
Q. I am a young professional, working with a private company as a management trainee. I have been investing in large cap index funds for 2 years. I now wish to diversify my investment into other segments. My acquaintances have suggested the Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Index, can you please explain the pros and cons of investing in the Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 Index? Further, can you also explain what momentum indices are?
Pradeep Simha, Hyderabad, Telangana