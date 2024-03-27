Your Questions Answered: I want to invest in Nifty Realty Index. Please elaborate on it and how it is taxed?
The Nifty Realty Index reflects the performance of the real estate sector in India. Investing in mutual funds tracking this index offers diversification, professional management, and liquidity. However, there are risks such as market fluctuations and management fees.
Q. I am a small business owner running an interior decoration business in my hometown. My wife is a housewife. We have been investing in the largecap sector, in mutual funds tracking Nifty 50 and Sensex, we now want to diversify our investment and invest in other mutual funds which can offer higher returns. Many of our acquaintances have suggested investing in Nifty Realty Index, can you please elaborate on it, its pros and cons and how it is taxed?
Dileep Jain, Udaipur, Rajasthan
