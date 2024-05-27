Your Questions Answered: What is the Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index and its pros and cons?
The Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index tracks the 30 least volatile stocks within the Nifty 100, appealing to risk-averse investors seeking stability in turbulent markets. It serves as a benchmark for various financial products and is recalibrated semi-annually for up-to-date performance.
Q. I am an insurance broker working with an auto insurance company. My wife is a beautician. We have been investing in debt funds for the past 10 years. However, we now wish to diversify, we have a low tolerance for volatility since my income varies a lot depending on the sales I make. I have been looking to invest in index funds with low volatility and some of my acquaintances have suggested the Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index. Can you please elaborate on its constituents and the pros and cons of investing in index funds tracking the Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index?
Nitesh Vasvani, Raipur, Chhattisgarh