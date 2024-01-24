ZEE-Sony merger collapse: Mutual Funds that have highest and lowest exposure to ZEE
Out of the 42 AMCs, only 29 invested in ZEE, while the remaining 13 held a very small amount of the stock, with ICICI Mutual Fund holding the highest exposure to ZEE.
The mutual fund industry's collective exposure to ZEE stands at ₹8,680 crore, which is less than one percent of the industry's total equity Assets Under Management (AUM), highlighted brokerage house Fisdom Research in a recent note.
