“Freedom of speech only applies to political leaders,” YouTuber Mohak Mangal slammed legal action against stand-up comedian Samay Raina and others after the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy at India’s Got Latent show snowballed into a major crisis.

Mangal was reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet informing of an FIR against the entire panel of judges at India’s Got Latent episode with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps “for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion”.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, the case was also filed against Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija.

“You can condemn it, censure it, or criticise it,” said Mohak Mangal, who has previously worked with the World Bank.

He called the legal action against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and others a “wrong step”, and said that unless the speech “calls for violence or hate against others”, there should be no legal prosecution.

“Wrong. Unless speech calls for violence or hate against others, there should be no legal prosecution. You can condemn it, censure it, or criticise it. But taking legal action is the wrong step. Unfortunately, in India, freedom of speech only applies to political leaders,” Mohak Mangal's X post read.

What is the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy at India’s Got Latent? Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge, asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?” asked Ranveer.

According to an Information & Broadcasting official, the government of India has blocked this controversial India's Got Latent episode on YouTube.

The controversy has now reached Parliament, with the Standing Committee on Information Technology likely to issue a notice to Allahbadia and ask the 31-year-old YouTuber to appear before it.

