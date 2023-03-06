'Keto-like’ diet might increase risk of heart disease, study shows4 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:39 PM IST
- The study showed that 9.8 percent of participants on an low-carb, high-fat (LCHF diet experienced a new cardiac event as compared to 4.3 percent of those on a standard diet.
The ketogenic or “keto" diet has gained popularity has has been followed by many for their diet regime. This diet basically prioritizes high amounts of fat and low amounts of carbs. Proponents of a ketogenic diet generally suggest limiting carbohydrates to 10 percent of total daily calories, protein to 20 percent to 30 percent and obtaining 60 percent to 80 percent of daily calories from fat. But, a recent new research has said that the low-carb, high-fat “keto-like" diet may double the risk of cardiovascular events blocked arteries, heart attacks, and strokes. Not just this, it might also be associated to higher blood levels of “bad" cholesterol.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×