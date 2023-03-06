'Keto-like’ diet might increase risk of heart disease, study shows

In another study on Ketonic diet from the Tulane University said that when compared popular diets on both nutritional quality and environmental impact found that the keto and paleo diets, as eaten by American adults, scored among the lowest on overall nutrition quality and were among the highest on carbon emissions. On the other end of the spectrum, a vegan diet was found to be the least impactful on climate, generating 0.7 kg of carbon dioxide per 1,000 calories consumed, less than a quarter of the impact of the keto diet. The vegan diet was followed by vegetarian and pescatarian diets in increasing impact. The keto diet was estimated to generate almost 3 kg of carbon dioxide for every 1,000 calories consumed.

