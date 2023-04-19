‘Untraceable’ Mukul Roy wants to rejoin BJP, says he's ‘not even part of TMC’2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:18 PM IST
While addressing the press conference in Delhi, Mukul Roy said there was no question of resigning from TMC as he was ‘not even part of it’
Mukul Roy, who had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the state elections, announced his resignation from the party. He expressed his willingness to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if given the opportunity and entrusted with responsibilities.
