‘Why are you afraid?’ Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi over OBC caste census
The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the Congress will conduct the caste-based census if the party assumes office at the Centre while questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he is afraid to conduct it.
