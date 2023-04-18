‘Would they be ok if…’ Elon Musk after Canada's broadcaster CBC pausing Twitter over 'government-funded' label2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:35 AM IST
- Twitter labelled CBC/Radio-Canada government-funded media — the same label that prompted National Public Radio in the US to similarly quit Twitter last Wednesday.
Twitter owner Elon Musk has responded to Canada's public broadcaster CBC after it said that it will be pausing its activities on the micro-blogging site after being labeled as ‘government-funded media’.
