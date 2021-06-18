1 lakh youth to be trained under customized programme for frontline workers

The government will train about one lakh youth for strengthening the country’s medical manpower to deal with an anticipated third wave of coronavirus.

In a fresh initiative for management of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid-19 Frontline workers’ via video conferencing. The training programme would be conducted in 111 centres spread over 26 states.

The training will be imparted to covid warriors in six customised job roles namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support. This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work.

“About 1 lakh frontline workers will be trained in this initiative. The top experts of the country have designed these six courses, as per the demands of states and Union territories. This campaign will give fresh energy to the healthcare sector frontline force and will also provide job opportunities to our youth," the Prime Minister said.

Modi cautioned that the virus is present and the possibility of mutation also remains. “The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than 1 lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction," said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that pandemic has tested the strength of every country, institution, society, family and person of the world. “At the same time, this alerted us to expand our capabilities as science, government, society, institution or individuals. India took up this challenge and the status of PPE kits, testing and other medical infrastructure related to covid care and treatment bears testimony to the efforts," he said.

The Prime Minister said that far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators. More than 1,500 oxygen plants are being established at war footing. Amid all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of covid warriors, 1 lakh youth is being trained. This training should be over in two-three months, said the Prime Minister.

Skill India Mission is helping millions of this country’s youth every year in providing training according to the needs of the day. Since last year the ministry of skill development has trained lakhs of health workers across the country, even amid the pandemic, the Prime Minister said.

Modi further said that given the size of our population, it is necessary to keep increasing the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the healthcare sector. Work has been done with a focused approach over the last seven years to start new AIIMS, medical colleges and nursing colleges. Similarly, reforms are being encouraged in medical education and related institutions. The seriousness and the pace at which work on preparing the health professionals is going on now is unprecedented.

“Health professionals like ASHA, ANM, Anganwadi and health workers deployed in the dispensaries in the villages are one of the strong pillars of our healthcare sector and are often left out of the discussion. They are playing an important role in preventing infection to support the world's largest vaccination campaign," said Modi.

The Prime Minister said many guidelines have been issued related to the campaign which is to start from 21 June. People below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as for people above 45 years of age from 21 June 21. The Union government is committed to giving free vaccines to every citizen while following corona protocol.

