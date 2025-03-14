10 foreign women found as UP cops raid Lucknow flat over ‘suspicious activities’

Police in Uttar Pradesh raided an apartment in Lucknow’s Malhour locality after receiving complaints of “suspicious activities,” discovering at least 10 foreign women inside living on rent. The raids were conducted on Friday and passports and visas of the foreign women were also recovered by the cops, Lucknow Police said in a statement.

Acting on confidential information based on complaints, the Chinhat police conducted a raid with female police personnel and body-worn cameras and found 10 foreign nationals.

In a statement after the raids, the UP Police said, “Police conducted raids at the Shakti Heights Apartment in Malhour and found 10 foreign women during the raid in the apartment. The raid was conducted after receiving complaints of suspicious activities.”

“Passports and visas were recovered from foreign women during the raid. The reason for foreign women's stay in Lucknow was not clear during interrogation. Details of 10 foreign women were not found with the apartment owner as well,” police said.

When asked for their rental agreement, a woman from Thailand produced one before the police but the rest couldn't do so. Also Read | Are foreign tourists giving India a miss?

A case has been registered under Section 61, 318(4) of BNS, Foreigners Act 1946, 14A, 7(1), Foreigners Registration Act 1939, 5 against the apartment owner and others for allegedly renting apartments to foreign nationals without a proper rent agreement.

“Apartment owner Shakti Singh, Archit and other associates of the apartment owner were named in the report,” police said. An investigation has been launched in the case and probe is underway.