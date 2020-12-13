10 killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, CM expresses grief

At least 10 people were killed and several injured on Saturday in a collision between a jeep and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district.

The incident took place in the Nikumbh Police Station area.

Sources informed that about 16 people were in one of the vehicles and were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district.

Chittorgarh Bassi police station in-charge Vinod Menaria said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to express his grief.

"Saddened to know of a road accident in Nikumbh, Chittorgarh, in which many people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Gehlot tweeted.

