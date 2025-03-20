10 injured in Ukraine’s massive attack on Russian airfield; Moscow calls it attempt to derail ceasefire efforts

At least 10 people were injured in a massive attack by Ukraine on a military airfield near Engels in Russia's Saratov region. The Ukrainian drone attack has come as US President Donald Trump pushes the Kremlin and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

Those wounded in the Ukrainian attack were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are being treated of their injuries.

Unverified video showed a major blast spreading out from the airfield, wrecking nearby cottages. Russia's defence ministry said air defences had shot down 132 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.

Reacting to Ukraine's attack on Russia's Engels strategic bomber base with drones, triggering a major blast and fire, Moscow said that the attack was aimed at derailing the peace efforts between the two countries.

Russia has, meanwhile, imposed a state of emergency in the Engels district because of the attack.

“It is absolutely clear that we are talking about another provocation specially prepared by the Kyiv regime and aimed at disrupting peace initiatives,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“Zelensky again proved his inability to negotiate,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has also struck a Russian oil depot, causing a huge fire.

Russia, too, has attacked eastern Ukraine with bombings, killing two people overnight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the latest Russian attacks were evidence that Russia is not genuinely seeking an end to the war.

"With each such launch, the Russians expose to the world their true attitude towards peace," he wrote on social media.