10 weapons, over ₹4 crore: NIA raids uncover massive haul of arms, cash in Bihar in Magadh Zone revival case

  • According to a press release, the investigation agency searched a total of five locations in Gaya and Kaimur in connection with the CPI (Maoist) Magadh revival case.

Published19 Sep 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Raids by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, September 19, in Gaya and Kaimur districts of Bihar uncovered a massive haul of arms, cash and incriminating digital devices in the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zone revival case. According to a press release, the investigation agency searched a total of five locations in Gaya and Kaimur in connection with the CPI (Maoist) Magadh revival case.

The NIA raids were aimed at foiling the CPI (Maoist) conspiracy to revive and strengthen the banned outfit in Magadh Zone. “The searches covered the houses and office premises of three suspects in the conspiracy case, with NIA investigations finding the trio involved in providing funds and logistics support to leaders of CPI (Maoist) to revive their Naxal activities in the Magadh region,” NIA said in a statement.

What did the NIA seize? According to the investigation agency, the seizures included 10 weapons of different bores, 4.03 crore in cash, incriminating documents along with various digital devices.

“The case originated from the arrest of two cadres of CPI (Maoist) from Goh police station area of district Aurangabad on 7th August 2023. The accused, Rohit Rai and Pramod Yadav, were found in possession of arms and ammunition, as well as booklets pertaining to the CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zonal Sangathnic Committee,” the agency said. Also Read | NIA raids in Punjab over Khalistani attacks on Indian High Commission in Ottawa

The NIA, which had taken over the probe in September 2023, found that both Rohit and Pramod were involved in making attempts to revive the CPI (Maoists) movement in the region.

It further said, “A total of six accused have so far been arrested in the case. NIA had in March 2024 also filed a supplementary chargesheet against accused Anil Yadav @Ankush and CPI (Maoist) Polit Bureau Member Parmod Mishra. In its second supplementary chargesheet in July, NIA had named another accused, Anil Yadav @ Chota Sandep.”

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 10:48 PM IST
