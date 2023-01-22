‘100% disposable’, writes sacked Google employee; calls it ‘faceless’2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:26 AM IST
- In the post, Moore says that he worked at Google for over 16.5 years. He was informed about his termination via an automated account deactivation at 3am. He has not received any other communication from the company so far.
Google parent company Alphabet recently laid off 12,000 people from its global workforce. The job cuts have generated a wave of distress and anxiety among those who have lost their jobs as well as those who are currently working in the tech industry. Sharing his thoughts after being sacked, Just Moore – former engineering manager at Google writes that big companies like Google are ‘faceless’ who see their employees as ‘100% disposable’.
