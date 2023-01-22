Google parent company Alphabet recently laid off 12,000 people from its global workforce. The job cuts have generated a wave of distress and anxiety among those who have lost their jobs as well as those who are currently working in the tech industry. Sharing his thoughts after being sacked, Just Moore – former engineering manager at Google writes that big companies like Google are ‘faceless’ who see their employees as ‘100% disposable’.

In the post, Moore says that he worked at Google for over 16.5 years. He was informed about his termination via an automated account deactivation at 3am. He has not received any other communication from the company so far.

He also shares a quote from the Ballad of Sir Andrew Barton which probably describes his thoughts after being sacked. ‘I'll lay me down and bleed a-while, And then I'll rise and fight again,’ he writes.

Here’s the full text of post as shared by Moore via his LinkedIn profile

So after over 16.5 years at Google, I appear to have been let go via an automated account deactivation at 3am this morning as one of the lucky 12,000. I don't have any other information, as I haven't received any of the other communications the boilerplate "you've been let go" website (which I now also can't access) said I should receive.

It was a (largely) wonderful 16 years, and I'm really proud of the work that I and my teams did over the years. I got to work with some great people and really help a lot of our users around the world in the Civics and Elections space. I was so incredibly fortunate.

This also just drives home that work is not your life, and employers -- especially big, faceless ones like Google -- see you as 100% disposable. Live life, not work.

One of my dad's favorite quotes for moments like this was from the Ballad of Sir Andrew Barton:

"I'll lay me down and bleed a-while,

And then I'll rise and fight again."