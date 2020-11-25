Subscribe
100 years of Lucknow University: PM to address the event at 5:30 pm on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

100 years of Lucknow University: PM to address the event at 5:30 pm on Wednesday

1 min read . 10:15 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

"At 5:30 PM this evening, will be addressing the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow. The University is a reputed centre of learning and its students have gone on to excel in a wide range of areas. Do join the LIVE programme," PM Modi tweeted.

"At 5:30 PM this evening, will be addressing the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow. The University is a reputed centre of learning and its students have gone on to excel in a wide range of areas. Do join the LIVE programme," PM Modi tweeted.

The University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its 100th year, an official statement from Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister will unveil the University's centennial commemorative coin on the occasion, the PMO stated.

Prime Minister Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

