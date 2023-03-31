11 killed in stampede for food aid in Pakistan's Karachi1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Thousands of people have gathered at flour distribution centres set up across the country, some as part of a government-backed programme to ease the impact of inflation
Eleven people were killed in a stampede during the distribution of food aid in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday, a health official said, one of several such incidents in recent weeks as the country's economic crisis bites.
