1,195 days into war, Russia-Ukraine peace talks yield no major breakthrough, only prisoner swap deal

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began over three years ago, shows no signs of resolution. The representatives of the two countries met on Monday, June 2, for a second round of peace talks but ended the discussion with no major breakthrough. While Russia rejected Ukraine's proposal of an “unconditional ceasefire”, the two countries agreed to swap prisoners of the war and bodies of 12,000 soldiers.
The talks unfolded a day after a string of stunning long-range attacks by both sides, with Ukraine launching a devastating drone assault on Russian air bases and Russia hurling its largest drone attack of the war against Ukraine.