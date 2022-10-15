12% wage hike for employees of PSU general insurers; links next with performance2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 11:11 PM IST
The Central government has notified 12 per cent wage hike for employees of PSU general insurers
The Ministry of Finance on Saturday notified an average 12 per cent wage hike for employees of four public sector general insurance companies. The wage hikes would be effective from August 2017. The scheme is called the General Insurance (Rationalisation of Pay Scales and other Conditions of Service of Officers) Amendment Scheme, 2022.