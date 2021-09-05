NEW DELHI : Already struggling to deal with the rising cases of covid-19 cases, Kerala has reported a case of Nipah virus in Kozhikode district.

The disease emerged now after 2018 when there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala. The union health ministry on Sunday said that a suspected case of Nipah, a 12-year-old boy with encephalitis and myocarditis, was reported on 3 September, 2021, from Kozhikode district. The virus is spread by saliva of fruit bats. The boy was hospitalized and passed away on Sunday morning. The government has rushed a team of national centre for disease control (NCDC) to the state. The team will provide technical support to the state, the union health ministry said in a statement.

The government has advised immediate public health measures. The union health ministry has advised active case search in the families, villages and areas with similar topography (especially Malappuram), active contact tracing (for any contacts) during past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing.

Kerala is currently also reporting the highest number of covid-19 cases in India.

Human Nipah virus (NiV) infection is an emerging zoonotic disease which was first recognized in a large outbreak of 276 reported cases in Malaysia and Singapore from September 1998 to May 1999. The first identification of Nipah virus as a cause of an outbreak of encephalitis was reported in 2001 in Meherpur district of Bangladesh. There is circumstantial evidence of human-to-human transmission in India in the same year. During an outbreak in Siliguri, 33 health workers and hospital visitors became ill after exposure to patients hospitalized with Nipah virus illness. Nipah cases tend to occur in a cluster or as an outbreak.

The virus can travel from infected bats to pigs to humans or directly to humans from bats. Large fruit bats of Pteropus genus are the natural reservoir of NiV. Presumably, pigs may become infected after consumption of partially bat eaten fruits that are dropped in pigsties. All outbreaks in India and Bangladesh occurred during December-May, indicating seasonality. The incubation period may vary from 6-21 days. Transmission of Nipah virus to humans can also happen from infected people through close physical contact, especially by contact with body fluids. Transmission through drinking of raw date palm sap, contaminated by bat urine or saliva, has also been identified.

Currently there is no known treatment or vaccine available for either people or animals and treatment is limited to supporting care. Nipah virus is one of the pathogens in the WHO research & development (R&D) blueprint of epidemic threats needing urgent R&D action. However, Ribavirin, an antiviral, may have a role in reducing mortality among patients with encephalitis caused by Nipah virus disease. Intensive supportive care with treatment of symptoms is the main approach to managing the infection in people.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.