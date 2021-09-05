12-year-old boy dies due to Nipah virus in Kerala

Human Nipah virus (NiV) infection is an emerging zoonotic disease which was first recognized in a large outbreak of 276 reported cases in Malaysia and Singapore from September 1998 to May 1999. The first identification of Nipah virus as a cause of an outbreak of encephalitis was reported in 2001 in Meherpur district of Bangladesh. There is circumstantial evidence of human-to-human transmission in India in the same year. During an outbreak in Siliguri, 33 health workers and hospital visitors became ill after exposure to patients hospitalized with Nipah virus illness. Nipah cases tend to occur in a cluster or as an outbreak.