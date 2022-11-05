132-year-old British era tunnel discovered under Mumbai's JJ hospital

132-year-old British era tunnel discovered under Mumbai's JJ hospital2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
A 132-year-old tunnel has been discovered at the government-run hospital in Mumbai. JJ Hospital in Mumbai’s Byculla which was built in the British Era, found a 200-metre-long tunnel under the building of a medical ward.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Arun Rathod, Resident Medical Officer said, “We inspected the nursing college building after a complaint of water leakage. PWD engineers and security guards surveyed the building and found a 132-year-old tunnel. The tunnel is closed from one end."
As per a PTI report, the 200-metre-long structure was found under a building which originally housed the Sir Dinshaw Manockjee Petit Hospital for Women and Children which was later converted into a nursing college.
The foundation stone of the British-era heritage building was laid by Lord Reay, then Governor of Bombay, on January 27, 1890, Dr Rathod said.
Hospital Dean Dr Pallavi Saple told PTI that they have apprised the Mumbai collector and Maharashtra Archaeology Department about the discovery as the building is a heritage structure.
Dr Rathod, who inspected the structure from inside, told PTI that it is 4.5 feet high and has several brick pillars. The entrance is sealed with a stone wall, he said.
They entered after opening what looked like a sealed ventilation duct, three ft-by-three ft in size. There are many such sealed openings on the front and the rear side of the structure, he said.
According to some former hospital employees, another British-era building located behind this building has a similar structure underneath, but it was yet to be verified, said Dr Rathod.
The two buildings could be connected by a tunnel but this was only a conjecture at this point, he said.
The building under which the tunnel was found was designed by architectural executive John Adams and inaugurated on March 15, 1892. The construction cost was ₹1,19,351, Rathod said. The JJ Hospital campus houses several British-era heritage structures. "We are now planning to start a heritage walk through the hospital premises," said Dr Saple.
(With inputs from agencies)
