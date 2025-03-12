13-year-old girl in dock for murdering Wellingborough mother of three. What we know of the case that shocked UK

In a tragic incident that has shocked the community of Wellingborough, in England's Northamptonshire county, a 13-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of 43-year-old Marta Bednarczyk, a mother of three. The teenager also faces charges of arson with intent to endanger life, reported Sky News.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at a residence on Newcomen Road in the early hours of Monday, March 10.

Upon arrival, firefighters and police discovered Bednarczyk's body inside the property. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene shortly after 3:00 am.

A forensic post-mortem examination conducted at Leicester Royal Infirmary determined the preliminary cause of death as sharp force injury. Formal identification is pending, but the deceased is believed to be Bednarczyk.

Identity protected by law due to age The accused teenager, whose identity is protected by law due to her age, was arrested on Monday and subsequently charged.

She appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 12, where she was remanded into secure youth accommodation. The case has been escalated to Northampton Crown Court for further proceedings.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, leading the investigation, expressed gratitude towards the officers involved and extended condolences to Bednarczyk's family, according to Northants Police.

He stated, “I want to take a moment to thank the many police officers and staff who are working and continue to work tirelessly on this investigation since the very tragic events of early yesterday morning. And, in particular, all our thoughts are with Marta’s family who have been fully cooperative throughout what has been a devastating couple of days for them.”

Bednarczyk's family released a heartfelt tribute, describing her as "the matriarch of the family." They shared with ITV News, "She was so loved by all of us and the tragic circumstances in which she died will haunt us forever. We don’t think we will ever come to terms with it."

They added, “We are heartbroken at the thought of never seeing our lovely Marta again. She will be missed beyond words, and she will never be forgotten.”

The community has been left in shock, grappling with the gravity of the incident and the involvement of such a young individual.

Northamptonshire Police have urged the public to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time and have refrained from making further comments as the investigation continues.

