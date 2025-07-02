14 ACs, 5 TVs, chandeliers: Inside Delhi CM’s ₹60 lakh house renovation; AAP taunts with ‘Mayamahal’

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has floated a ₹60-lakh tender to renovate the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with extensive electrical and furnishing work. The renovation will include air conditioners, televisions, and various electronic and decorative items set to adorn the Delhi chief minister’s official residence at Bungalow Number 1 on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area.

The ₹60-lakh renovation tender for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s residence has emerged at a time when the BJP continues its ‘Sheeshmahal’ attacks on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal – an allegation instrumental in losing AAP its top seat in Delhi.

Now, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears in no mood to let this one slide. The party took to X to pull a jab at Rekha Gupta, alleging that crores were being spent to turn the residence into a “Mayamahal”.

Congress, too, alleged that a “Rangmahal” is being constructed for them while accusing others of making a “Sheeshmahal”.

14 ACs, 5 TVs, CHANDELIERS: INSIDE DELHI CM'S HOUSE According to the PWD tender issued on June 28, the proposed additions at Delhi chief minister's house will include 14 air conditioners, five 4k ultra HD LED smart television sets – four 55 inch units and one 65 inch unit – 10 flood lights, chandeliers, wall illumination fixtures and an electric chimney.

Other fixtures include, 14 CCTV cameras, an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system, 23 remote-controlled ceiling fans, 16 wall fans and six geysers. A washing machine, dishwasher and a larger RO water plant are also a part of the renovation. Also Read | Sheesh Mahal tour? BJP to take reporters inside Arvind Kejriwal's former residence — what Parvesh Verma promised

Extensive renovation and upgrades are needed to make the residence inhabitable for the CM’s family, a PWD official told Hindustan Times.

According to the tender, the bungalow will be fitted with 115 lighting fixtures, including wall lights, hanging lamps, and three large chandeliers. A brass frame glass chandelier with six LED bulbs and two smaller units will be used in drawing room.

Additionally, the common hall areas will feature 16 large round flush-ceiling lights with a nickel finish, seven brass ceiling lanterns, and eight brass-and-glass lantern wall lights.

“This [brass and glass lantern wall lights] unit is the epitome of timeless elegance,” the PWD official said.